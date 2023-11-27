Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 27

Today’s players in the first game of the two-game Champions Wildcard final are:

Nick Cascone, an othopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York;

Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California; and

Jen Jazwinski, a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois.

Jeopardy!

WOMEN IN SCIENCE // CAT’S A RISING STAR // THE 23rd PSALM // PICK A SIDE // I WANT MY “BABY” BACK, “BABY” BACK // RIBS

DD1 – 1,000 – WOMEN IN SCIENCE – With her husband George, Gladys Dick found the cause of this childhood disease named for its red skin rash & came up with a cure (Jen added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Jen $3,200, Dennis $2,800, Nick $2,600.

Scores going into DJ: Jen $7,600, Dennis $4,600, Nick $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

SUPREME COURTSHIP // COUNTRY MUSIC HITS // LETTER HISTORIES // CULTURE CLUB // EVERYBODY LOVES RAIMENT // TRIPLE RHYME TIME

DD2 – 2,000 – EVERYBODY LOVES RAIMENT – A chapel de fer was a battle helmet made from this metal (Nick added 6,000.)

DD3 – 2,000 – SUPREME COURTSHIP – He avoided the clear and present danger of bachelorhood by marrying Fanny Dixwell in 1872 (Dennis dropped 7,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Jen 11,600, Dennis 6,800, Nick 16,800.

Final Jeopardy!

BRITISH CITIES – Over the motto “Fortis est Veritas”, the coat of arms of this city features a beast of burden crossing over some water

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Nick bet the lowest percentage of his score, and therefore was able to maintain the lead going into game two.

Scores for game one: Jen $5,600, Dennis $3,000, Nick $9,300.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is scarlet fever? DD2 – What is iron? DD3 – Who was Oliver Wendell Holmes? FJ – What is Oxford?

