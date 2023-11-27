Aphex Twin Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Donkey Rhubarb” (7) vs “Lisbon Acid” (6) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 2: “Bucephalus Bouncing Ball” (6) vs. “Meltphace 6” (4)

Match 3: “Matchsticks” (Track 24 on Selected Ambient Works Vol II) (7) vs. “Milk Man” (3)

Match 4: “Alberto Balsalm” (7) vs. “Polynomial-C” (2)

Match 5: “Gwely Mernans” (7) vs. “At the Heart of It All” (4)

Match 6: “Analogue Bubblebath” (8) vs. “Pulsewidth” (2)

Match 7: “∆Mᵢ⁻¹=−α ∑ Dᵢ[η][ ∑ Fjᵢ[η−1]+Fextᵢ [η⁻¹]]” (a.k.a. “Formula”) (7) vs. “Come to Daddy (Little Lord Faulteroy mix)” (4)

Match 8: “Xtal” (9) vs. “Quoth (Wooden Thump Mix)” (1)

Match 9: “Windowlicker” (9) vs. “Afx237 v.7” (1)

Match 10: “XMAS_EVET10 (thanaton3 mix) (6) vs. “minipops 67 (source field mix)” (4)

Match 11: “Flim” (6) vs. “4” (4)

Match 12: “Nannou” (8) vs. “Pancake Lizard” (1)

Match 13: “Girl/Boy (NLS Mix)” (6) vs. “Digeridoo” (4)

Match 14: “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” (5) vs. “Ventolin (Salbutamol Mix) Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” (4)

Match 15: “Avril 14th” (8) vs. “Rhubarb” (Track 3 on Selected Ambient Works Vol II) (6)

Match 16: “Come to Daddy (Pappy Mix)” (9) vs. “Nightmail 1” (1)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

lolno

Voting ends 29 November, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...