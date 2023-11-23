The Thursday Politics Thread Gives Thanks

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Today, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, even if my brain continuously defaults to November 27th every year no matter what for no adequately explained reason. Americans are asked to give thanks as they eat their bounty because in spite of all the hardship, no matter what form it takes, it’s important to remember what is good in our lives.

The world is in rough shape. It seems like something new and hellish comes our way every week. We cover it here, I think, because it’s a place to vent and come together over the problems in the world. Israel, for whatever solace the ceasefire might bring, will continue its vicious assault on the people of Palestine. The Netherlands has elected its first far-right government in modern history. Argentina has elected a unhinged wackjob who has 5 clones of his dog as his board of “advisors”. Russia continues its bid to carve up Ukraine. It seems like we are experiencing a global resurgence of fascism.

But we must give thanks. We have so little control over what happens in the world it feels like all we can do is stand and be witness. So give thanks for the things in your life you can control. Let us “Hooray this shit!” today when you check in here while avoiding family discussions at the dinner table. We’ll be here.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

