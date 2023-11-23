Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD, 2023:

Catch Me If You Claus (Hallmark)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Max)

Lost Cities Revealed With Albert Lin Season Premiere (NatGeo)

My Daemon Series Premiere (Netflix)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant Murders (Sundance Now)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH, 2023:

A Nearly Normal Family Series Premiere (Netflix)

Cypher (Hulu)

Doi Boy (Netflix)

Elena Knows (Netflix)

Elf Me (Prime Video)

Frybread Face And Me (Netflix)

Holiday Road (Hallmark)

Last Call For Istanbul (Netflix)

Letters To Santa (Hallmark)

Let Us Prey: A Ministry Of Scandals (Investigation Discovery)

LOL Season Premiere (Prime Video)

My Christmas Hero (Great American Family)

My Demon Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ololade (Netflix)

Replacing Chef Chico Series Premiere (Netflix)

Wedding Games (União Instável) (Netflix)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH, 2023:

Christmas At The Chalet (Lifetime)

Dr. Who: The Star Beast (Disney+)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH, 2023:

Laughing All The Way (Lifetime)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH, 2023:

Steeltown Murders Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2023:

South To Black Power (HBO)

Taming Speed (Viaplay)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH, 2023:

Pretty Hard Cases Season Premiere (Freevee)

Slow Horses Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

