30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 23: Geniuses & Masterplanners

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the characters who fall under the umbrella of geniuses and master planners. These are your Sherlock Holmes and Light Yagami types who come up with elaborate plans or able to deduce things with amazing leaps of logic and understanding of details nobody else sees. Who are the best and worst of this type of character and which one just took it to such an extreme level that it became annoying?

