Werewolves 219: Doctor Who 60th Anniversary – Sign Ups

*An Alarm Klaxon trills loudly in the War Room of the Gallifreyan High Council, Time Lady President Romanadvoratrelundar bursts into the room in a panic*

“That alarm? It hasn’t ever rang before… that can only mean one thing. Time is in danger of Collapsing! K-9 please activate the distress beacons. We need all the help we can get! “Affirmative Mistress.” barks the robot dog.

“This Message is going out to anyone who any time travelers in range, The Universe needs your help! A Collection of the Greatest Villains who ever existed are teaming up to destroy Time and remake it in their own image! If you get this message please get to Gallifrey immediately!”

Welcome to Werewolves 219: Doctor Who 60th Anniversary! A game we hope will be a fun way to celebrate both Classic and Modern eras of The Greatest Show In The Galaxy! The game is set up for a bare minimum of 20 but we will happily accept more than that and if we can get 30 players that would be Fantastic!

Factions and Roles for the 20 player set up 15+: Universal Heroes Ian & Barbara: Two Lovers who share a chat. If one dies they both die

Ace: Town Vigilante. Once a night can kill a player using Nitro-9, but if she hits non scum she will have her explosives confiscated.

Bad Wolf: Town Healer. Prevents Night Deaths from affecting targeted player. Can’t target same person twice, can target themselves.

Madame Vastra/Jenny Flynn: Town Investigator and Backup Investigator. each night can investigate one player and get Hero, Villain or Inconclusive

Strax: Strax: Town Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

The Watcher: Watches A Player each night to look for movement.

Clara The Impossible Girl: Will read Inconclusive to all investigations

7+ Universal Heroes: Vanilla Town 4+ Universal Villains: Grandfather Paradox: Wolf Recruiter. When Killed they will read as Town and they will recruit a new player who will have always been Grandfather Paradox (replace Dead Player with recruited player, leave Scum count the same.) Investigation will reveal him as A Villain

The Meddling Monk: Villain Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

The Decayed Master: Stealthy Villain. Will read as Town to the Investigator

1 Dastardly Villain 2 Tossups Can Be Hero or Villain Captain Jack Harkness: The Stump. You can’t die! If you get Killed instead of going to the Matrix (graveyard) you keep posting as normal but can’t vote/be voted for/have night actions done to you

The Valeyard: One time during the day you can publicly announce you are challenging a target player. Only you and the target player can be voted for during that day. 1 Omega: The Serial Killer. Omega is escaping from The Anti Matter Dimension If Omega is day-killed or targeted by the vigilante, he will possess another player (of the eliminated player’s choice) to take on the SK mantle. The only way Omega can be defeated is if targeted by The Villain’s kill. If all the Villains are killed off before him Omega will be vulnerable to any town attempt to kill him. Rules Do not edit or delete posts on the daily Open Thread (OT), for any reason.

Do not quote directly or post screenshots from Discord in the daily OT

Do not discuss specific gameplay with other living players outside of the daily OT or Discord

Only votes posted directly in response to the designated vote thread are counted.

Be accommodating of different playing styles and different levels of role play (rp). Attack arguments, not people.

Ties Will Result in RNG deciding who of the tied players gets day killed. Players/Backups/Graveyard Players Blip

Koala De Ville Graveyard 🪦 Nate The Great

