Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 22

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Kit Sekelsky, a freelance graphic designer from Kent, Ohio;

Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California; and

Nick Cascone, an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York.

Jeopardy!

“B”OOKS // SPORTSTALK // THE INSTRUMENT OF DEATH // PASTA SHAPES // BUILDING TERMS // ONAMATOPOEIA

DD1 – 800 – “B”OOKS – The title of this bestseller by Ann Patchett refers to a smooth style of opera singing (Nick dropped 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Nick 0, Deanna 2,200, Kit 2,800.

Scores going into DJ: Nick 5,000, Deanna 3,800, Kit 2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

BELGIUM // SORRY ABOUT THAT // TITLE ROLE ACTORS // 18th CENTURY TECHNOLOGY // COMPANY NAME ORIGINS // “TAG”, YOU’RE IT

DD2 – 1,600 – COMPANY NAME ORIGINS – James Church chose this name for his product because the symbols of the god Vulcan represented power (Kit dropped 4,000.)

DD3 – 1,600 – BELGIUM – This large cultural and linguistic group lives in southern Belgium & speaks predominantly French (Nick added 1,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Nick 23,200, Deanna 3,000, Kit 1,200.

Final Jeopardy!

MUSICIANS – An Esquire profile said, “The most distinguishing thing” about the face of this singer “are his eyes, clear blue & alert”

Only Kit was correct on FJ, with Nick standing pat to advance with $23,200,

Final scores: Nick 23,200, Deanna 0, Kit 1,221.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Bel Canto”? DD2 – What is Arm & Hammer? DD3 – Who are the Walloons? FJ – Who was Frank Sinatra? (Nick and Deanna both went with David Bowie.)

