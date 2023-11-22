The Book Nook Has the Attitude of Gratitude

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: What (fiction or non-fiction) books, stories, essays, plays or poems are you grateful for?

Ideas for prompts are always welcome!

