Sports Corner Wants Its Turducken

It’s time for some football. For lots of football. Six nationally broadcast NFL games (assuming you have Amazon Prime), and a slew of college rivalry games. By the time Monday night arrives, you might be sick of football. Though I don’t know if that can happen in America.

Oh, and it’s also the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration,” according to the NFL. Hard not to get behind that, but if the NFL is going to absorb one holiday into another, the least it can do is buy everyone a turducken. Where, I must ask, is my turdecken?

We can also talk about other sports, other subjects from the Las Vegas F1 race to the NBA In Season Tournament. But face it. All you want to do is eat turducken and watch the Lions sack Jordan Love.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...