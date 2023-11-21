Writing Discussion Thread talks Characters

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: Characters

A good main character can make or break a story. Supporting characters and antagonists can add a level of depth or make you wish the story was about them instead.

Sometimes there’s a clear Main Character, other times it’s more of an ensemble cast, with the point of view switching between multiple people.

How do you develop characters? How much time do you spend thinking about the motivations or feelings of secondary characters or even the antagonists?

