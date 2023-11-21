The Curse Episode 1&2 Discussion Thread

Per IMDB “Whitney and Asher Siegel are a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. But their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.”

As a fan of Nathan Fielder’s previous shows “Nathan For You” and “The Rehearsal” I’ve been loving this show. Going fully scripted and teaming up with “Uncut Gems” Benny Safdie has expanded his creative mastery of cringe comedy. Chat about the first two episodes here. I’ll do a bi-weekly thread if this sparks interest.

