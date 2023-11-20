Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 20

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California;

Kevin Hirsh, an attorney from Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and

Verlinda Johnson Henning, a human resources & leadership consultant from Memphis, Tennessee.

Jeopardy!

1 MAN, 1 CAREER, 1 TEAM // ALL GOD’S CREATURES // WARS BY BATTLE // STUPID ANSWERS // OPUS & OPERA // A LITTLE “DEB”LL DO YA

DD1 – 800 – OPUS & OPERA – These are repetitions of a theme with changes; Paganini’s Opus 9 is these on “God Save The King” (Deanna added 2,600.)

Scores at first break: Verlinda $2,000, Kevin $1,800, Deanna $2,800.

Scores going into DJ: Verlinda $2,400, Kevin $2,400, Deanna $8,200.

Double Jeopardy!

ETCHED IN STONE // MOVIE SEQUELS // A MATTER OF TASTE // PEOPLE IN THEIR ELEMENT // THERE’S ALWAYS NEXT TERM // LESSER-KNOWN ANCIENT ROMANS

DD2 – 2,000 – A MATTER OF TASTE – Wine-tasting term for the final impression left on the palate–it’s supposed to be “long” (Deanna added 3,400.)

DD3 – 1,200 – THERE’S ALWAYS NEXT TERM – In U.S. House GOP leadership: Speaker, Majority Leader… (Deanna added 2,600.)

Scores going into FJ: Verlinda $6,800, Kevin $8,000, Deanna $19,800.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. PRESIDENTS – 7 U.S. Presidents were born in the state of Ohio, beginning with this man who entered West Point in 1839

Only Deanna was incorrect on FJ, dropping $79 to advance with $19,721.

Final scores: Verlinda $13,600, Kevin $16,000, Deanna $19,721.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are variations? DD2 – What is the aftertaste (the finish)? DD3 – What is Majority Whip? FJ – Who was Grant?

