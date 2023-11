Glo Worm is friend.

These toys appeared in the 1980s and have persisted with some design change along the way. (It’s worth noting that past models may have been unhealthy to play with given the materials used.) There were also puppet versions, small rubber figurines, and other spins on the concept.

Okay, five more minutes posting, and then off to bed 🌓

