Spoil Sports: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels followed the exploits of a Canadian slacker in love with the mysterious Ramona Flowers. He was forced to duel her seven evil exes. Scott lived in a magical Toronto full of quirky hipsters, cool bands and video game brawls. Edgar Wright’s 2010 film adaption, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, captured as much background flavor as he could in 112 minutes. But most critics agreed that Scott was the least interesting character in his saga.

2023’s Netflix reboot, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, realizes this. It shifts the focus to the supporting cast (voiced by the 2010 film’s starry ensemble.) Ramona investigates a mystery with the help of Scott’s eccentric friends. Her exes grapple with each other and their own baggage. There are still spectacular battles. Yet the show is at its best when folks hang out and talk about their feelings.

The story expects familiarity with the source material. Newcomers will be baffled. Superfans will be delighted. The series captures the look of the comic but presents the characters in a new light. The story is full of surprises. Share your spoiler filled thoughts below.

