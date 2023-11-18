Marble League 2023 — E13: Elimination Race

Back in the late aughts and early teens, before the streaming explosion, network TV watchers used to talk a lot about the concept of the “cancellation bear.” The idea was that it didn’t matter how poorly your favourite shows were faring in the Nielsen ratings so long as they were doing better than the worst-rated shows on their respective networks, calling to the mind the adage “you don’t need to be the fastest person in order to outrun a hungry bear; you just need to not be the slowest.”

That principle is reified in the 2023 Marble League’s 13th event, the Elimination Race. At each round, the last-place team is eliminated, and the others continue. All you need to do in order to win is not be last 15 times in a row. Easy peasy, right? Let’s see how our favourite teams did.

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...