Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I’m a little obsessed with Yuuri’s latest video, so I’m going to share it with all of you. The video is for “Lyra” (ライラ) which I love, definitely one of my favorites from his latest album. And I feel like the video captures the energy of the song perfectly. I hope you’ll enjoy it too!

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

