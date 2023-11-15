The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #022: Hellboy: Seed of Destruction

Artist Mike Mignola made his first foray into creator-owned work with Hellboy: Seed of Destruction, a 1994 miniseries for Dark Horse’s Legend imprint. In time, Mignola would be responsible for every aspect of Hellboy’s adventures, helping guide him and the B.R.P.D into a miniature comic book industry, but for this initial story, Mignola turned to Iron Age stalwart John Byrne to help with the scripting. We’ll talk about Mignola and his cohorts in the Legend imprint, the horror and pulp influences that went into this series, and the historical Rasputin before discussing how Hellboy took Hollywood.

Anchor

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Amazon/Audible

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...