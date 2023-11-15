Tori Amos Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!
[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Silent All These Years” (18) vs “1000 Oceans” (6)
Match 2: “Caught a Lite Sneeze” (16) vs. “Little Earthquakes” (7)
Match 3: “Hey Jupiter” (album version) (15) vs. “China” (7)
Match 4: “Crucify” (21) vs. “Putting the Damage On” (6)
Match 5: “Cornflake Girl” (25) vs. “Past the Mission” (8)
Match 6: “God” (12) vs. “Precious Things” (11) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)
Match 7: “A Sorta Fairytale” (13) vs. “Spark” (9)
Match 8: “Winter” (24) vs. “Leather” (0)[/spoiler]
Some sweet stats:
Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “God” (12) in a close match agaibst “Precious Things” (11), also the song with the most votez to be eliminated.
Biggest beatdowns – “Winter” (24) beat “Leather” (0)(!) by a whopping 24 votes.
Voting ends 17 November, 10 PM EDT