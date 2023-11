The fan-favourite wave returns to the Marble League this week. Each run of the course represents a risk-reward tradeoff: going farther down the track nets your team more points, but go too far, and you end up in the catch basin, earning your team a big fat goose egg. But we’ll have more time to ponder ovoid digits later; for now, let’s watch the main event.

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...