Color Outside the Lines

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Hello

It me

Stars (they come & go).

I am now in control of the CoTL thread.

Mwhahahahahahahahah **cough.. cough** mwhahahahahaha.

Prompt: Oh hey, in looking for an evil laugh GIF, I thought this was a classic (despite not watching much of Bob’s Burgers), but a quick search of DuckDuckGo & Tenor left me with very few BIPOC character choices. Specifically ones that everyone knows worldwide in popular culture?

I was hoping for something a bit more meme-able and silly? Essentially a meme, but it was just endless white people evil laughing for the most part. Is this something? Are people of colour under-represented in being silly, cartoony evil (without being relegated or reduced to their ethnicity or race)?

It feels like were at the cusp of that change? Perhaps it’s for the best that BIPOC aren’t turned into memes, but I like the Bob’s Burger one because it feels like an expression? Like she isn’t being ridiculed, but the situation is ridiculous? Am I making sense or am I making a mountain out of a molehill?

Most likely I’ve simply forgotten a big one, but how do you feel about meme culture? I love a good GIF, but I was surprised, when I went looking and thought about it.

Feel free to talk about anything else too. Have a great day :o)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...