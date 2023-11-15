30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 15: Scientists & Academics

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of scientists and academics that we see in our favorite stories. Which ones do you like seeing and do you prefer them as main characters or recurring/supporting players in the story?

Bonus question: Do you prefer the competent ones or the mad scientists/over-the-top academics?

Extra bonus question: Most inaccurate scientist portrayal?

