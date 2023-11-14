New Games Releases 11/14/23 – 11/20/23

The Holiday hits just keep coming, folks. Tons of stuff to choose from this week, I mean, unless you’re too busy partying…I was, so we’re, uh, just gonna list the games releasing this week. Hey look, a video.

Top Releases :

Super Mario RPG (Switch) – Releases Nov. 17th

Developed by: ArtePiazza

Published by: Nintendo

Persona 5: Tactica (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Nov. 17th

Developed by: P-Studio

Published by: Sega

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Nov. 17th

Developed by: CyberConnect2 Co.

Published by: Bandai Namco

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Nov. 14th

Developed by: Second Impact Games

Published by: Konami

Flashback 2 (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Nov. 16th

Developed by: Microids Studio Paris

Published by: Microids

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (PC/PS5/Series X|S) – Releases Nov. 17th

Developed by: Frontier Developments

Published by: Frontier Developments

Expansions :

Remnant 2 – The Awakened King (PC/PS5/Series X|S) – Releases Nov. 14th

PowerWash Simulator: Back to the Future (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series S|X) – Releases Nov. 16th

Everything else :

Notable Releases from 10, 20, and 30 years ago :

I can’t really get away with not giving some kind of context on the notable releases, hangover or no hangover. Let’s get this over with…

2013’s notable release was actually a brand new console, the PlayStation 4! While Sony’s PS3 had spent the previous generation being absolutely crushed by the Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360, some very poor choices by both of their rivals for the next consoles allowed Sony to tout their new machine as THE destination for next gen gaming. They weren’t trying to get you to turn your console into your cable box, or bundle it with an unnecessary peripheral, it just played games; beautiful games, fun games, and just, well, GAMES.

Sony put out a few first party releases at launch, including Knack and PlayRoom, but their biggest release was probably Killzone Shadow Fall from Guerilla Games. Despite being one of Sony’s exclusive flagship series, Killzone Shadow Fall didn’t really move the needle like Sony was hoping, garnering tepid praise for its graphics, but being seen as a weak entry in an aging series. This would be the last game in the franchise (to date), with Guerilla Games moving on to the Horizon series.

Other notable launch titles, out of a whipping 25, include next-gen versions of the PS3 games Assassin’s Creed IV, Battlefield 4, Call of Duty: Ghosts, DC Universe Online, Flower, Injustice, LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes, Madden, Sound Shapes, and Warframe. Like the Wii U in 2012, many of the launch titles were also available through the PlayStation Network, solidifying digital distribution as a valid means of purchasing console games.

2003 didn’t bring us a new console, but it did bring us a new entry in one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, with Mario Kart: Double Dash for the GameCube. It had been six years since the release of Mario Kart 64 and was an afterschool staple for many high school kids (including me). Now these teens were in college and Double Dash became their dorm room staple. The unique gimmick used here is highlight by the “Double” in the title, as players select two characters to race with, each with their own unique qualities. During the race, players are able to switch freely between their racers (who both share the same kart), to try and gain (whatever little) advantage they can.

Mario Kart: Double Dash was a massive commercial success for Nintendo, selling nearly 7 million copies over the course of its release, making it the second best selling GameCube game of all time, trailing Super Smash Bros. Melee by about 500k copies. Critics were mostly positive towards the game, praising the graphics and gameplay, finding that the two character gimmick was perfect for multiplayer, allowing for one player to focus on driving, letting the other player focus on attacking. However, this new party style game turned some critics off, including those at Edge magazine who proclaimed that the series had abandoned its racing roots in favor of cheesy, multiplayer gimmicks. Fuck em, Double Dash is great.

Our last notable release is 1993’s Sonic CD for Sega’s oft maligned Sega CD add-on console. Originally conceived as a remake of 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog with updated graphics and animated cutscenes, the game would eventually morph into its own title. Gameplay wise, there’s not a whole lot different between Sonic CD and the previous two Sonic games. Where the big difference lies is in the size of the levels, which are massive in comparison. With Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the developers opted for speed, by making tight, highly though out, levels that could be completed quickly. With Sonic CD the same care was taken in the level design, but with the added size, players were rewarded for taking one of the multiple pathways laid out for them, giving the game a high level of replayability.

The plot in Sonic CD starts out fairly typical, as Sonic tries to thwart the nefarious plans of Dr. Robotnik (Eggman), but where things go different is when Robotnik discovers magic crystals that allow him to travel through time. Sonic must chase his rival & his new invention, Metal Sonic, as they weave in and out of time, wrecking the future. However, not only is Robotnik messing up time, he’s kidnapped Sonic’s friend Amy Rose!

The time travel aspect of Sonic CD one of its most interesting features, as each level has three versions; past, present, and future. Each “future” stage is set to a “bad” scenario by default. In order to save the future, Sonic must travel to the past, find time gates, and destroy them, which allows nature to thrive in the future. Players do not need to save the future to beat the game, however they must save each level’s future if they want to see the game’s best ending.

Sonic CD was a major hit with critics, garnering enormous praise from across the games journalism industry. However, the Sega CD’s poor install base meant that there wasn’t much of an audience to play this purported masterpiece. However, by the end of the Sega CD’s life span, nearly 1 and a half million copies were sold to the roughly 2 million Sega CD owners worldwide. Thankfully, Sonic CD would get re-released multiple times over a plethora of consoles and PC digital storefronts. Seek this game out, folks, Sonic CD is a true gem and might be the best 2d Sonic game ever made.

Oh, in case you’re wondering what the other games released on “Sonic Mania” day was in 1993, we also got the Game Gear title Sonic Chaos, which was the first Sonic title to let you play as Tails by himself, and the Genesis game Sonic Spinball, which is a Sonic themed pinball game. Both got decent reviews.

Going over our notable films, 2013 saw the release of Alexander Payne’s Nebraska, starring Bruce Dern and Wil Forte in the lead roles, with the supporting cast being rounded out by Stacy Keach, Bob Odenkirk, and June Squibb, who would receive an Oscar nomination for her work. Nebraska is a fantastic film about growing old and dealing with all the tribulations that come along with it; classic Alexander Payne stuff. 2003’s Love Actually is probably the biggest notable film this week, with its all-star cast of British actors and Christmas setting, but I find it to be boring and sappy. To each their own.

1993’s notable film is the Disney re-imagining of Alexander Dumas’ The Three Musketeers, a title that confused the hell out of me when I discovered the story was actually about FOUR musketeers. Well, three, and the guy who wants to be one, the dashing you d’Artagnan. Like Cool Runnings and Rudy, this was another classroom staple during my middle school years, and I was engrossed every time, hoping that I could be as cool and handsome as Chris O’Donnell one day. So, did I succeed? You tell me.

Moving on to music, 2013 saw the independent, free release of experimental hip-hop group Death Grips third album, Government Plates. Their brand of hip-hop is very abrasive and has a tendency to rub people the wrong way, particularly with front man Stefan Burnett’s screeching vocal delivery. Best song on the album is “Big House”. Jumping ahead, 1993’s notable album is Black Reign, by Queen Latifah. While her two previous albums had done well, it was Black Reign, along with its Grammy winning single “U.N.I.T.Y.”, that turned Queen Latifah into a mega star.

2003’s notable release is from a band that was incredibly important to me in my late teens, but had fallen out of my favor by the time I was in my early twenties, Blink-182. After reaching worldwide stardom with their albums Enema of the State and Take off Your Pants and Jacket, the boys took a bit of a break from one another. Co-front man Tom DeLonge was growing a bit tired of Blink’s early sound and wanted to branch out into something more experimental, with a harder edge. These songs would eventually lead him to form the band Box Car Racer and release its eponymous album. Box Car Racer saw DeLonge partner with Blink drummer Travis Barker, but not its bassist and co-front man, Mark Hoppus. This led to a rift between the two that, for a time, looked to spell the end of Blink-182. Instead, the two of them embraced the other’s desire to try something new.

Looking to move away from their pee pee/poo poo, doofus-y image, the upcoming album would step away from the jokes and contain a more serious tone. As each member approached, or had just turned, thirty, the thought of continuing to make music about being in high school and their teenage feelings was no longer an enticing prospect. With a harder edge to the songs, and a slower pace, this new album simply titled Blink-182 (or Untitled, depending on who you ask) saw Blink-182 gain some maturity, with a strong focus on putting out a piece of art that they could be proud of.

Critics praised the new direction, touting this as Blink-182 finally “growing up”. The album was seen as a concept for a disintegrating relationship that can, if you squint your eyes, can be seen as a metaphor for the band’s own disintegrating relationship, particularly between Mark and Tom. Fan reaction was mixed, the album sold far less copies than their previous two efforts, and seemed to alienate fans of their even earlier records Dude Ranch and Cheshire Cat. Still, despite what some fans may have felt (including myself), there comes a time when an artist must strive to break out of their comfort zone to create something they truly believe in. Blink-182 isn’t perfect, but it has some great songs on it (“Feeling This”, “Down”, “Always”, and of course “I Miss You”), and the experimentation and freedom that the three of them bring to the album is highly commendable.

