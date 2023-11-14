Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 14

Please note that until the show returns to regular play, since the players are really earning points and not dollars, I will no longer list the score amounts in terms of dollars.

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Emily White, a marketing manager from Wilmington, Delaware;

Brandon Deutsch, a law student from Long Beach, California; and

Nick Cascone, an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York.

Jeopardy!

ANCIENT TIMES // CANNES PALME D’OR WINNERS // INSECTS // ALSO A BEVERAGE // A WORLD OF CRAFTS, NO WAR // TALK CLEANLY TO ME

DD1 – 600 – TALK CLEANLY TO ME – From the Latin for “clean”, it’s a 6-letter adjective for virgin, hey! still not touched for the very first time (Nick dropped 2,600.)

Scores at first break: Nick 600, Brandon 4,000, Emily 0.

Scores going into DJ: Nick 3,200, Brandon 5,800, Emily 2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

’90s MUSIC // QUICK CITIES // BABY BOOKS // CARL SAGAN // BILLIONS & BILLIONS // OF “STAR”s

DD2 – 1,600 – QUICK CITIES – Nicknamed “Hollywood North”, it’s about 1,100 miles north of the real thing (Emily dropped 2,200.)

DD3 – 2,000 – CARL SAGAN – Sagan co-authored a 1983 scientific paper that predicted that this climate condition would follow atomic war (Nick added 5,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Nick 18,200, Brandon 12,200, Emily 5,600.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC OBJECTS – The inscription on this, made in 1753, concludes “unto all the inhabitants thereof”

Nick and Emily were correct on FJ (Brandon made a small wager and didn’t offer a serious response). Nick added 6,201 to advance with 24,401.

Final scores: Nick 24,401, Brandon 12,001, Emily 11,200.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is chaste? DD2 – What is Vancouver? DD3 – What is nuclear winter? FJ – What is the Liberty Bell?

