Comic Book Review – Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #1

Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #1

Writer – Brian Buccellato

Artist – Christian Duce

Every Thursday, I visit Eide’s Entertainment to grab new comics. Before I leave, I visit my friends Jimbo and Paul to see how they are doing. One question I ask Jimbo is, “what was your pick of the week?” I like to see if we match. More often than not, we don’t but we did match with Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong. Finally, a win!

Clark Kent and Lois Lane are having a romantic dinner on the roof of the Daily Planet. Clark bends to one knee to propose to Lois and this magic moment is ruined when Godzilla rears his ugly head. 12 hours beforehand, the buzz amongst the Justice League is the good news of Clark’s impending proposal. Unbeknownst to them, the Legion of Doom is planning a strategy to take out the do-gooders once and for all.

It’s been while since I have seen Brian Buccellato’s name on a comic book. The way he crafts the crossover between the DC Universe and the Monsterverse is a nod to Silver Age comics and pretty ingenious when you think about it. I don’t want to reveal too much about what transpires in this review but I will say it is all thanks to Toyman. The panel that reveals Godzilla’s presence in Metropolis will take your breath away and excite you at the same time thanks to Christian Duce’s pencils. Skull Island and its monstrous inhabitants is another part of the story that will make you feel awe and some goosebumps. A few panels shortly thereafter, there is a bit with Gorilla Grodd that will make you laugh and ease the tension.

This issue ends with Superman flying towards Godzilla, ready for battle. It’s a great tease that will leave you wanting more and my anticipation to see how Issue Two opens up is off the charts.

This mini-series is being released at just the right time. Fall and Winter can be a rough time for many since the sun sets so early and chilly weather starts to fill the air. Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong will keep things exciting through the holiday season and into the New Year.

I have a feeling that the Justice League and the Legion of Doom will need to put their differences aside in order to stop the onslaught of these rampaging monsters and find a way to send them back home.

Issue Two is slated for release on Tuesday November 21st, just in time for Thanksgiving here in the United States. If you need a break from your family gathering, grab this issue and keep it ready for an after-dinner treat. Just make sure you have your pumpkin pie first; you don’t want to get any whipped cream on this comic book.

