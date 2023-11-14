Director Profile: Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Highly recommended: Beware of a Holy Whore, The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, World on a Wire (non-film), Ali: Fear Eats the Soul, In a Year with 13 Moons, The Marriage of Maria Braun, Berlin Alexanderplatz (non-film), Veronika Voss

Recommended: Love Is Colder Than Death, Katzelmacher, Why Does Herr R. Run Amok? (partially directed by Fassbinder), Gods of the Plague, The American Soldier, The Merchant of Four Seasons, Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day (non-film), Martha, Effie Briest, Fox and His Friends, Mother Küsters Goes to Heaven, Despair, The Third Generation, Querelle

Worth a look: Chinese Roulette, Lola

Next week’s director is… Frank Borzage!

