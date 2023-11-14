Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 82

Group 80 Results
|66.67%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Revenge of Steel Wings
|66.67%
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
|This is intelligence
|58.33%
|Beast Breaker
|Forging the Future (Workshop)
|58.33%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|Red Heat Coronia
|58.33%
|Tunic
|Arcane Arcade
|58.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Moebius Battle (Phase 2)
|50.00%
|Toree 3D
|Hungry mountain peak
|41.67%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Shut the F**k Up | Nightcord at 25:00
|41.67%
|Ballygon
|Moonlight
|41.67%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Fooling Around
|41.67%
|Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
|Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Title
|41.67%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Dreams of the Past, Memories of My Soul
|33.33%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Don’t believe the hype [DJ Mass MAD Izm* feat.H14(LEONAIR)]
|33.33%
|Solar Ash
|Realm of Wind and Shield
|33.33%
|Eastward
|Hurry Up
|33.33%
|Cyber Shadow
|Laserbrain
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Skyrise
|25.00%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Laundry (SMB 2 Classic OST – Bubbly Washing Machine)
|25.00%
|Neon White
|The Wicked Heart
|16.67%
|Dawn of the Monsters
|Toronto III (Nest Located)
|16.67%
|Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO)
|Astral Observatory
|16.67%
|Black Book
|Ой, кумушки / Oh, My Friends
|16.67%
|Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal”
|Introduction
|8.33%
|Ship of Fools
|The Shadow of the Undergrowth
Remember The Fallen
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 82 will be active until Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 83 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 82 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 82 is open until Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00PM Pacific