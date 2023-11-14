Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 82

Group 80 Results 66.67% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Revenge of Steel Wings 66.67% JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R This is intelligence 58.33% Beast Breaker Forging the Future (Workshop) 58.33% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Red Heat Coronia 58.33% Tunic Arcane Arcade 58.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Moebius Battle (Phase 2) 50.00% Toree 3D Hungry mountain peak 41.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Shut the F**k Up | Nightcord at 25:00 41.67% Ballygon Moonlight 41.67% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Fooling Around 41.67% Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Title 41.67% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Dreams of the Past, Memories of My Soul 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Don’t believe the hype [DJ Mass MAD Izm* feat.H14(LEONAIR)] 33.33% Solar Ash Realm of Wind and Shield 33.33% Eastward Hurry Up 33.33% Cyber Shadow Laserbrain 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Skyrise 25.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Laundry (SMB 2 Classic OST – Bubbly Washing Machine) 25.00% Neon White The Wicked Heart 16.67% Dawn of the Monsters Toronto III (Nest Located) 16.67% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Astral Observatory 16.67% Black Book Ой, кумушки / Oh, My Friends 16.67% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Introduction 8.33% Ship of Fools The Shadow of the Undergrowth Remember The Fallen 44.44% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Fixer | Wonderlands×Showtime 44.44% Cyber Shadow Outskirts 44.44% Button City Golden Goba Theme 44.44% La Pucelle: Ragnarok A Martyrs March 44.44% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Those We Can Yet Save 44.44% Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers A New Game 44.44% Genshin Impact Undersea Ecounters 41.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Shut the F**k Up | Nightcord at 25:00 41.67% Ballygon Moonlight 41.67% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Fooling Around 41.67% Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Title 41.67% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Dreams of the Past, Memories of My Soul 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Don’t believe the hype [DJ Mass MAD Izm* feat.H14(LEONAIR)] 33.33% Solar Ash Realm of Wind and Shield 33.33% Eastward Hurry Up 33.33% Cyber Shadow Laserbrain 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Skyrise 25.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Laundry (SMB 2 Classic OST – Bubbly Washing Machine) 25.00% Neon White The Wicked Heart 16.67% Dawn of the Monsters Toronto III (Nest Located) 16.67% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Astral Observatory 16.67% Black Book Ой, кумушки / Oh, My Friends 16.67% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Introduction 8.33% Ship of Fools The Shadow of the Undergrowth Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 82 will be active until Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 83 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 82 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 82 is open until Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

