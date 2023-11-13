Weekly Video Games Thread Is in an Autumnal Mood

Happy Monday, ladies and gentlemen and non-binary besties of the Avocado, and welcome to a relaxed Weekly Video Games Thread! Okay, so on Friday I beat Pentiment and Cult of the Lamb, putting me in another weird position of not being sure what to play next (a position answered only partially by Kentucky Route Zero, which is okay so far). But I also don’t really feel a need to make a really deep prompt while I’m planning out articles and potential new series.

So, let’s keep it simple: video games in autumn, and autumn in video games. Consider this as broad of a prompt as you’d like. Here are some options:

What are video games you especially associate with the fall season?

What are games you try to play during fall?

What games depict fall in an especially exciting or satisfying way?

What aspects of fall do you like seeing in games, stylistically or even in terms of gameplay?

Perhaps a bit less conventional, but what games or settings or series would you like to be set during autumn?

Funnily enough, I think I just beat two games that are basically perfect for fall as it is. What’s great here is that autumn covers a fourth of the year, so if you want to, say, still talk about Halloween, you’ve got a space for it. And as always, what did you play this weekend?

