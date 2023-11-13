Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 81

Group 79 Results 80.00% Kokoro Clover Season 1 That card isn’t mine 80.00% King Of Fighters XV Fictitious or real 70.00% Sonic and the Fallen Star Rose-colored rhythm 60.00% Knockout City Boogie Street brawl 50.00% Splatoon 3 Calamari Inkanation 3MIX (Deep Cut feat. Squid Sisters) 40.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker With Hearts Aligned 40.00% Dandy Ace Scissorella’s Garden 40.00% Chained Echoes The Empyrean Ruins 40.00% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ninja Hideaway 40.00% Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Death Stranding 40.00% Triangle Strategy Tragedy 40.00% NecroBouncer Welcome to the Club 30.00% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Evil – Outro 30.00% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind In Front of the School Gate 30.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Beginner treasures 20.00% Memento Mori My favorite Red 20.00% Luna’s Fishing Garden Jellybean 20.00% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Wisdom of the World (Queen Mary’s Castle) 20.00% Solar Ash Mirrorsea 20.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Salamander | Akito, Ena & Miku 20.00% Potionomics Busy Being Luna 20.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Welcome to Wondaria 20.00% Everhood The Walk Of The Free Soul 10.00% Sable Exploration (Ships) Remember The Fallen 44.44% Triangle Strategy Frederica’s Path 44.44% Unpacking Soulmate 44.44% Sable Sansee (Day) 44.44% Floppy Knights Let’s Get Floppy! 43.75% Tohu Loss 40.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker With Hearts Aligned 40.00% Dandy Ace Scissorella’s Garden 40.00% Chained Echoes The Empyrean Ruins 40.00% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ninja Hideaway 40.00% Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Death Stranding 40.00% Triangle Strategy Tragedy 40.00% NecroBouncer Welcome to the Club 30.00% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Evil – Outro 30.00% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind In Front of the School Gate 30.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Beginner treasures 20.00% Memento Mori My favorite Red 20.00% Luna’s Fishing Garden Jellybean 20.00% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Wisdom of the World (Queen Mary’s Castle) 20.00% Solar Ash Mirrorsea 20.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Salamander | Akito, Ena & Miku 20.00% Potionomics Busy Being Luna 20.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Welcome to Wondaria 20.00% Everhood The Walk Of The Free Soul 10.00% Sable Exploration (Ships) Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday, November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday, November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

