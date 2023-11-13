Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 81

Group 79 Results
|80.00%
|Kokoro Clover Season 1
|That card isn’t mine
|80.00%
|King Of Fighters XV
|Fictitious or real
|70.00%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Rose-colored rhythm
|60.00%
|Knockout City
|Boogie Street brawl
|50.00%
|Splatoon 3
|Calamari Inkanation 3MIX (Deep Cut feat. Squid Sisters)
|40.00%
Remember The Fallen
|44.44%
|Triangle Strategy
|Frederica’s Path
|44.44%
|Unpacking
|Soulmate
|44.44%
|Sable
|Sansee (Day)
|44.44%
|Floppy Knights
|Let’s Get Floppy!
|43.75%
|Tohu
|Loss
|40.00%
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday, November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday, November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific