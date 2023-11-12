Dropping Big Dollars On Dinner Sunday Food Thread 11/12

I saw this post on Bluesky the other day (if you want an invite code mention it in the comments, I’ve got a couple) and it got me to thinking about expensive dinners. As a rule I don’t go to high-end restaurants unless someone else is treating and this one looks an awful lot like an expense account meal.

What’s the most you’ve spent on a restaurant meal? Was it worth it?

I’m probably out of the loop for what’s considered an expensive meal these days, $20-30 for an entrée maybe up to $40 for something premium. And even those meals are rare. I’m also really glad I quit drinking as I surely would’ve gone broke at those prices! Being a Chicagoan I never did go to Charlie Trotter’s and while I’ve been curious about Alinea I doubt I’ll ever pull the trigger on it.

