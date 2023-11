“Labyrinthine” is not usually a term associated with marble sports. For the most part, marbles are expected to travel in a straight line, or occasionally down a funnel or two. But this event is designed to test our orbicular athletes’ ability to navigate a devious Hubelino maze. Let’s see how they fared.

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

