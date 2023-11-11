The Good 11/11 Day Thread

And now for a look at one of the lesser known SchoolHouse Rock! songs. Even if you remember watching these numbers as a kid on Saturday mornings (or had the 80s VHS tapes hosted by Cloris Leachman, and yes, those did in fact exist), there’s a good chance you never saw this one, as it was taken out of broadcast circulation when “11” became removed from multiplication tables at most elementary schools. From what I’ve gathered, it did make a return to television in the 90s, and was included in later home video releases. Also, sorry that this is a fucking Vimeo link. The YouTube video refused to embed.

