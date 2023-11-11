Animation/Birthday Time

Today is a very special day. The day we honor me, Alex, for having been born. And I guess there’s something about veterans, too? I just knew I got school off on my birthday, and didn’t really think about why that was too much. But today, it’s not only the day I turn 31, it’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comment threads with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

