Director Profile: Pedro Almodóvar

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Pedro Almodóvar.

Highly recommended: Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, All About My Mother, Talk to Her

Recommended: What Have I Done to Deserve This?, Matador, The Flower of My Secret, Bad Education, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory, Parallel Mothers

Worth a look: Law of Desire, High Heels, Live Flesh

Next week’s director is… Rainer Werner Fassbinder!

