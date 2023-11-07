Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 77

Group 75 Results 58.33% Will You Snail? Final Encounter 58.33% The Serpent Rogue The Warden 50.00% Chunithm NEW!! Hex of pygmalion 50.00% Echoes of Mana An Ambitious Return 50.00% Rakugaki Kingdom Indomitable soul 41.67% ESCHATOS SURVIVE 41.67% River City Girls 2 Primo 41.67% Cozy Grove Stroll Around the Park 41.67% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Let me carve your way (zato theme) 33.33% Grapple Dog Proceed 33.33% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Jaw-Breaking news 33.33% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania 1 / F (SMB 2 Classic OST – Monkey Shot 2) 33.33% Scarlet Nexus Seiran ~ The Blue Reflection 33.33% Spectacular Sparky Rabbit Roast (Atomic Rig) 33.33% Spectacular Sparky Lunacy Loves Lagomorph (Nightshade Battle) 25.00% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Unearthly Hand / Gamble 25.00% Peace, Death! 2 Everyday work 25.00% Moncage Unlocked Memories 25.00% Later Alligator Pat’s Theme 16.67% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Prismatic Pinball 16.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Originull wasteland 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) Go Mario Go 8.33% Signalis Matryoshka 8.33% Mario Kart 64 (NSO) Koopa Troopa Beach Remember The Fallen 43.75% Triangle Strategy The Holy State of Hyzante 43.75% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Oliver Good #01 43.75% Floppy Knights Whittlewoods 43.75% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Ready to Go! 43.75% Kokoro Clover Season 1 Todays password is… 41.67% ESCHATOS SURVIVE 41.67% River City Girls 2 Primo 41.67% Cozy Grove Stroll Around the Park 41.67% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Let me carve your way (zato theme) 33.33% Grapple Dog Proceed 33.33% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Jaw-Breaking news 33.33% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania 1 / F (SMB 2 Classic OST – Monkey Shot 2) 33.33% Scarlet Nexus Seiran ~ The Blue Reflection 33.33% Spectacular Sparky Rabbit Roast (Atomic Rig) 33.33% Spectacular Sparky Lunacy Loves Lagomorph (Nightshade Battle) 25.00% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Unearthly Hand / Gamble 25.00% Peace, Death! 2 Everyday work 25.00% Moncage Unlocked Memories 25.00% Later Alligator Pat’s Theme 16.67% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Prismatic Pinball 16.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Originull wasteland 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) Go Mario Go 8.33% Signalis Matryoshka 8.33% Mario Kart 64 (NSO) Koopa Troopa Beach Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 77 will be active until Wednesday, November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 78 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 77 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 77 is open until Wednesday, November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

