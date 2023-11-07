Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 77

Group 75 Results
|58.33%
|Will You Snail?
|Final Encounter
|58.33%
|The Serpent Rogue
|The Warden
|50.00%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Hex of pygmalion
|50.00%
|Echoes of Mana
|An Ambitious Return
|50.00%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|Indomitable soul
|41.67%
|ESCHATOS
|SURVIVE
|41.67%
|River City Girls 2
|Primo
|41.67%
|Cozy Grove
|Stroll Around the Park
|41.67%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Let me carve your way (zato theme)
|33.33%
|Grapple Dog
|Proceed
|33.33%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Jaw-Breaking news
|33.33%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|1 / F (SMB 2 Classic OST – Monkey Shot 2)
|33.33%
|Scarlet Nexus
|Seiran ~ The Blue Reflection
|33.33%
|Spectacular Sparky
|Rabbit Roast (Atomic Rig)
|33.33%
|Spectacular Sparky
|Lunacy Loves Lagomorph (Nightshade Battle)
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories
|Unearthly Hand / Gamble
|25.00%
|Peace, Death! 2
|Everyday work
|25.00%
|Moncage
|Unlocked Memories
|25.00%
|Later Alligator
|Pat’s Theme
|16.67%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Prismatic Pinball
|16.67%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Originull wasteland
|8.33%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Go Mario Go
|8.33%
|Signalis
|Matryoshka
|8.33%
|Mario Kart 64 (NSO)
|Koopa Troopa Beach
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 77 will be active until Wednesday, November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 78 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 77 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 77 is open until Wednesday, November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific