The Monday Politics Thread Has Finally Made it To The Fireworks Factory

Donald Trump to take the stand: What to know before he testifies in real estate fraud trial

Donald Trump is set to take the stand Monday as he fights a New York civil fraud lawsuit seeking $250 million and restrictions on his ability to do business in the state. USA Today

The Maine gunman was a ‘textbook case’ for a state law designed to remove firearms from people like him. Why didn’t it work?

The signs were there: hearing voices, expressing paranoid thoughts and making threats so violent, extra patrols were sent to guard a military installation. Documents and information shared by authorities and law enforcement sources show for months, those who knew the US Army reservist who would eventually go on a shooting rampage in northern Maine on October 25 reported his deteriorating mental state and serious concerns he would become violent. CNN

A town re-emerges from the ashes of a devastating wildfire. But five years on, is Paradise for all?

A deadly blaze in 2018 leveled the area, but now residents are dreaming of a different future in the rapidly developing community The Guardian

Californians bet farming agave for spirits holds key to weathering drought and groundwater limits

Leo Ortega started growing spiky blue agave plants on the arid hillsides around his Southern California home because his wife liked the way they looked. A decade later, his property is now dotted with thousands of what he and others hope is a promising new crop for the state following years of punishing drought and a push to scale back on groundwater pumping. AP News

United States v. Rahimi: How Guns and Domestic Violence Intersect in This Supreme Court Case

On November 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of United States v. Rahimi, likely determining the constitutionality of a federal law that bars those with a standing domestic violence restraining order from owning firearms. Their decision could also shape the future of not only the ability to enact any restrictions on the Second Amendment but the extent to which the judicial philosophy of originalism will be used to define constitutional rights. Teen Vogue

In a blow to Donald Trump, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds throws her support behind Ron DeSantis

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to endorse Ron DeSantis is likely to anger Donald Trump, who has already accused Reynolds of being insufficiently loyal. USA Today

Danica Roem Is Letting Her Record Speak for Itself as She Runs for Virginia Senate

As Danica Roem runs for Virginia’s Senate, she’s proud of the record she’s accrued over three terms in the state’s House of Delegates. But she’s finding her opponent is less interested in her record than in stoking transphobia against her, she says. Advocate

‘An Existential Threat to American Higher Education’

Conservative state legislatures and ideologically-driven boards want to dramatically change America’s colleges. The Atlantic

Bernie Sanders says Senate should use aid package to force Israel to change

“If you want this money, you got to change your military strategy, Sanders (I-Vt.) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked about a possible aid package for Israel to be considered by the Senate. Politico

$100,000 monthly student-loan bills, late statements, and erroneous banking fees: here’s everything that’s gone wrong for borrowers with the return to repayment

The department recently released an internal Federal Student Aid memo outlining mistakes servicers have made since bills started to become due, stating that borrowers “reasonably relied on their loan servicers to send them accurate monthly bills and repayment disclosures in a timely manner prior to returning to repayment for the first time in over 3.5 years.” Business Insider

Mississippi has a history of voter suppression. Many see signs of change as Black voters reengage

Recent interviews with Black voters, voting rights groups, candidates and researchers show that the voter fatigue felt by Wilburn has been widely shared in a state where nearly 40% of the overall population is Black. This year, political dynamics have combined to begin changing that, leading many voters such as Wilburn to reengage. The race for governor appears competitive and is drawing national attention. Tuesday’s election also happens to be the first one in Mississippi to be held without the burden of an unusual post-Reconstruction constitutional provision that had made it virtually impossible for Black candidates to win on a statewide basis. AP News

‘A heartbroken community’: Detroit congregation grapples with murder of synagogue president

At Shabbat services, the Mourners’ Kaddish took on new resonance here, with Woll’s murder and the recent massacre of more than 1,400 Israelis weighing on hearts.“Let’s recite the kaddish for those lost in our community in recent weeks,” said Ari Witkin, a local federation rabbi who was leading services to give the synagogue’s rabbi, Ariana Silverman, some respite. Forward

Philadelphia jury hits Monsanto with $175 million verdict in Roundup case

“It’s a tremendous result. This case has always been about the science, and this new verdict puts a huge exclamation point on that fact,” said R. Brent Wisner, a Wisner Baum who has tried Roundup cases before. “It’s about time for Monsanto to finally, once and for all, pull this product off the market and negotiate a global settlement. It’s time to bring and end to the glyphosate chapter in our country.” AG Daily

Scalise defends IRS cuts in GOP’s Israel aid bill, refuses to say 2020 election was legitimate

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Sunday defended Republicans seeking to send aid to Israel in its war with Hamas by cutting funding for the IRS to enforce tax collections, including from the wealthy. “We passed a bill that addressed two problems that our Defense Department talks about: One, we need to get aid to Israel, and we do; but when our generals come and testify before committees like Armed Services, they say our debt is our biggest national threat. Not other countries like China, Russia — they say it’s our debt. We addressed both in this bill in a bipartisan vote,” Scalise told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos. ABC News

LGBTQ+ and AIDS Activist Susan Cowell Dead at 71

Among her accomplishments was organizing a 1978 rally against a visit by Anita Bryant during her antigay crusade. More than 1,000 people attended. In the early 1980s, as the first cases of AIDS were identified, she helped start a screening clinic for sexually transmitted infections at the university. Then health care workers began meeting on her front porch to discuss the response to the epidemic, and that led to the 1983 formation of AIDS Rochester, which provided education, advocacy, and support to people living with HIV or AIDS and their families. It grew into a full-service clinic, now known as Trillium Health. Advocate

Here’s why Social Security and Medicare advocates fear Mike Johnson’s speakership

In one of his first moves after being elected House speaker, Mike Johnson promised to form a bipartisan debt commission to tackle what he termed “the greatest threat to our national security.” The announcement sent shivers down the spines of advocates for Social Security and Medicare. CNN

Yusef Salaam On Trump Calling For His Death When He Was Fifteen

In 1989, arguably the most powerful man in one of the most powerful city’s in the world wanted 15-year-old Yusef Salaam dead. “Bring Back The Death Penalty” read the advertisement taken out by then-real estate mogul Donald Trump in big, bold, black lettering. The Root

DeWine calls Ohio abortion ballot measure a ‘radical proposal’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) called a referendum on reproductive rights on the ballot Tuesday in his home state a “radical proposal,” just days before voters will take to the polls to weigh in on the issue. “If you look at Issue 1 — it’s a radical proposal and whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life, it just goes much, much too far,” DeWine said Sunday on CBS News’s “Face The Nation.” “It is a radical proposal and does not fit Ohio.” The Hill

George Santos says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was his ‘inspiration’ to enter politics: ‘Anybody can do this’

“AOC was my inspiration, most people don’t know that,” Santos told CNN’s Manu Raju in an interview, referencing a common nickname for Ocasio-Cortez. “I always thought you needed to be a Kennedy, a Bush or a Clinton to be in politics. Then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is there and it’s like, look, she’s a scrappy girl.” “She’s from where I’m from, I’m like let’s do this. She’s proved that anybody can do this, no matter right or left,” Santos added. USA Today

Bisexual Veteran’s Story Highlighted at Library of Congress

“You don’t know how many bisexual people have made enormous contributions to the overall” LGBTQ+ movement, Arnesen told The Record. “People like Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie — all bisexual. But none of that comes up in certain history books. That’s why the bisexual community is up in arms all the time and we’re trying to educate.” Advocate

Sen. Sanders Defends Rashida Tlaib Amid Israel Criticism: ‘I Think She Has Been Shaken’

The Vermont senator reacted to a video posted by lawmaker accusing Joe Biden of supporting Palestinian ‘genocide’ TheMessenger

Michigan Democrats bash Tlaib for Palestinian comments

On Friday, Tlaib, who is the only Palestinian American member of Congress, tweeted that “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity.” Senate President Pro Tempore Jeremy Moss, a Democrat, tweeted on Saturday, “Hamas uses it as a rallying cry. And they don’t simply want to displace Jews in Israel. They want Jews dead.” Politico

Ron DeSantis confronted for saying he wants to start “slitting throats” of federal employees

In a recent appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, correspondent Willie Geist acknowledged that he knew DeSantis’s comments weren’t literal but asked if the governor still regretted using that kind of rhetoric given our hostile political climate. LGBTQ Nation

Why aren’t corrupt lawmakers denied their pensions? Here’s who to blame.

“The problem with all these laws that would revoke pensions for members of Congress is that the convictions have to be entirely related to their official duties, so if they’re convicted of some crimes that half involved their official duties and half involve robbery or something outside their official duties, then they don’t lose their pensions,” Holman said. “Usually, these convictions are broader than just corruption crimes in Congress, and that’s why it isn’t generally enforced.” Raw Story

Dolly Parton speaks out against the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ bills: “I want everybody to be treated good”

“I just want everybody to be treated good. I try not to get into the politics of everything. I try to get into the human element of it. I have some of everybody in my own immediate family and in my circle of employees,” she explained. Gay Times

Blinken meets Palestinian Authority President Abbas in West Bank amid growing settler violence

According to a senior State Department official, Blinken thought it was important to update Abbas “on a lot of the work that we have been doing in some of our meetings with the government of Israel.” The official said Blinken told Abbas “how we, in our meeting on Friday, pressed Israel to minimize civilian harm; gave him an update on our work to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza (and) get essential services restored; and (described) our conversations with Israel about implementing a humanitarian pause.” CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuffs Donald Trump, says he can’t ‘manage’ war with Russia

“Former President Trump said that in about 24 hours, he can manage it and finish this war. For me, what can I say? He’s very welcome as well,” Zelenskyy said. “President (Joe) Biden was here and I think he understood some details which you can understand only (by) being here.” “I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes … to explain to President Trump that he can’t manage this war,” Zelenskyy added. USA Today

The Tigray Crisis: My Family Fled Ethiopia Amid War — Here’s What It Was Like to Return

I was born in a refugee camp in Sudan, and grew up in the United States. In 2003, for the first time in my life, I got to visit my homeland of Tigray in Ethiopia, the region where my entire family is from. I got to see where my parents grew up, to meet my grandparents and so many other relatives in person — all for the first time. That trip changed my life. I finally felt like there was a place on Earth where I belonged. Teen Vogue

Humza Yousaf’s in-laws who were trapped in Gaza arrive back in Scotland

The family of Scotland’s first minister were reunited after they managed to cross into Egypt on Friday. BBC

Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm US air base in Turkey

Turkish police used tear gas and water cannon as hundreds of people at a pro-Palestinian rally on Sunday tried to storm an air base that houses U.S. troops, hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due in Ankara for talks on Gaza. The New Arab

Zelensky: We won’t give up our freedom to ‘f—— terrorist Putin’

“I have a lot of power, back even feeling strong. And I have a lot of energy. It doesn’t mean that we want to fight all our lives because the price is high, like I said,” Zelensky said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Because the war takes the best of us, the best heroes, the best men, women, children. That’s it. But we are not ready to give our freedom to this f—ing terrorist, Putin. That’s it. That’s why we are fighting. That’s it,” he continued. The Hill

‘The reaction is extreme’: Palestinians fear arrest if they voice sympathy for Gaza civilians

Abu Sneineh is one of dozens of Palestinian residents and citizens of Israel to have been arrested in Israel for expressing solidarity with Gaza and its civilian population, sharing Quran phrases or showing any support for the Palestinian people since the latest war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began last month. CNN

Greece: Cost of living crisis hits ordinary households hard

Mitsotakis is convinced Greece is on the right track. “Greece is now one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, with increasing employment, falling inequalities and improving public finances,” he said at a recent meeting of the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Athens with ECB President Christine Lagarde in attendance. “Staying in the euro was not easy, but Greece is undoubtedly a story of success,” he added. Deutsche Welle

Stories behind Day of the Dead

“I believe the Day of the Dead is the most beautiful tradition of Mexico,” said Elena Reygadas, one of Mexico’s most renowned chefs. This time of year she’s busy making pan de muerto, or “bread of the dead.” A traditional sweet bread, pan de muerto is often left on the elaborate offrendas (or altars) built to honor deceased loved ones. It’s said that no one is really dead as long as they aren’t forgotten. CBS News

‘They came out of the sea shooting us’: How Israel’s Bedouin Arabs became Hamas targets

Nomadic Arabs, who have faced years of discrimination in their homeland, were also victims in the terror attacks Telegraph

Rock in a hard place: France-Spain border residents angry over road blocks

France says the aim of the closures is to stop illegal immigration. It has linked the move to anti-terrorism controls. BBC

Gaza government suspends evacuation of dual nationals and foreigners after Israel bombs ambulance convoy

Israeli ambassador insists there’s no ‘humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations insisted Sunday that there was not a “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza despite the reported shortages of fuel, water and medical supplies in the territory and warnings from international aid groups that the situation in the enclave grows dire by the day. “I’m not saying that the life in Gaza is great,” Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And, obviously, Hamas is the only one that should be held accountable for any situation in Gaza. But there is a standard, due to international humanitarian law. What does it mean, a humanitarian crisis? And I’m saying, again, there is no humanitarian crisis, based on the international humanitarian law right now in Gaza.” The Hill

Man arrested, child safe in Hamburg Airport drama, flights on hold

Some 18 hours after an armed man with his 4-year-old daughter in the car with him ploughed through gates at Hamburg Airport, police on Sunday were able to arrest the gunman; Flights were expected to resume now that the hostage situation was over. dpa

Palestinian Authority would face many challenges in a post-Hamas Gaza

After the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, won by the Hamas-backed Change and Reform party, the Palestinian Authority’s rule in Gaza was coming to an ignominious and chaotic end. Heavily armed families, some separated by their political affiliations with Hamas and Fatah, others by long-simmering rivalries, were involved in armed clashes. The Guardian

A Philippine radio anchor was shot and killed while on a Facebook livestream

The Philippines has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world. NPR

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozel as new leader in local elections run-up

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Sunday elected Ozgur Ozel as its new leader, ending a 13-year term for incumbent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the country gears up for local elections next March. The New Arab

