WW 217: Princess Mononoke Day Four

San gave Yakul a pet along his horns. “What a noble creature you are. If you follow this boy there must be a reason”. She looked over the Wanderer Ashitaka with interest. He carried the stink of Iron Town and the message of Iron Town, but he still had his mind. “The Lady Eboshi is open to talks. She regrets the damage to the forest. And she thinks there is a far greater threat. Humans included”. San quietly listened, scarce believing. Eboshi was the enemy and yet she had stayed her blade when San had been caught infiltrating her fortress.

San’s musing were cut short by a cadre of war horns. The sounds of the Emperor’s personal guard. At the edge of vision they saw an Iron Town scout in his watch tower move to light a flame to war the town be cut down by arrow fire. The Town would be taken unawares

Copy has died. He was a Citizen of Iron Town

San made her choice. “Yakul fetch my mother, boy fetch your Lady.” She catapulted herself down the ridge, a ball of fur, blades, and skill to slow the armies advance.

Ashitaka sprinted along the ridge with demonic speed. His voice ringing out for the town to arm. Eboshi met him at the gates. “She is with us but she is alone”. The warriors of Iron Town dashed towards the conflict in the valley. Eboshi and Ashitaka at the lead.

And with and ear-shattering howl Moro emerged from the edge of the forest with her children as well to join the fray. Bull-rushing into the forces, scattering them left and right, and snapping them to pieces in her jaws. Her oft-time enemy, Eboshi weaved in and out of her path of destruction slaying those who survived her onslaught with deft blade. But just as they cleared the Emperor’s forces a party of spirits broke from the tree line. Called by the violence they rushed madly as they sought vengeance on all those in their path. Cutting Eboshi and Moro off from San

The Wanderer was the last chance. Desperate, Ashitaka gave in to his corruption for the briefest instant. Raw power flowed from his arm, to his bow, to his arrows. His shots decapitating their targets in an unrelenting show of force and skill. But it was all for naught. By the time the Wanderer reached San, she had already been overwhelemed

Greenwitch has died. She was San: Leader of the Wolf Clan

Staring at the funeral cairn that had been raised Ashitaka observed Moro and Eboshi. “Her death should not be in vain.” he said. “Let it not be in vain” Moro and Eboshi stood silent. But their mutual conflict had faded, their eyes now unclouded by hate. “Together?” Eboshi asked. “For her” was Moro’s reply

The Wolf Clan and Iron Town factions have been united. They now share a win condition

Note: Death Flip Write-ups in my Game are Thematic. Twilight and Day death flips will not have relevance to who caused the death mechanically

Factions, Roles, and Powers IRON TOWN Lady Eboshi – Starts the game as the Leader of Iron Town. Has access to the following powers: The Favors of Eboshi, Hunt the Wolf Clan Citizens of Iron Town (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote. Vulnerable to bribes THE WOLF CLAN San and Moro – Start the game sharing a chat (Die Independently), Each has access to a duel power. Moro also has access to protective-themed powers, and San also has access to investigative-themed powers. Children of Moro (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote: Vulnerable to corruption THE EMPEROR’S COURT Faction Kill: Each night may designate a player to die. The kill is optional, may target any living player, and is carried out by a specific member of the faction The Emperor – Has access to the following power: The Myriad Commands of the Emperor Jiko-bo – Has access to the following powers: The Promise of Wealth and Glory, Elusive, The Grand Hunt Begins, Friendly Waylay (removed due to player count) The Emperor’s Hunters (Vanilla): Have options for blocking, tracking, and watching. Get more powerful the fewer remain THE CORRUPTED Okkoto – Has access to the following powers: Inflict Corruption, Enrage the Forest Spirits THE UNKNOWN WANDERER Ashitaka – The Powers of the Wanderer are unknown

Current Faction Win Conditions NOTE: These Win Conditions can change over the course of the game. Certain members of your faction may or may not know how this works. Every time a faction’s win condition changes it will be noted in the header and updated here. You really really really want to check these. IRON TOWN and THE WOLF CLAN All members of the Emperor’s Faction and all members of the Corrupted are dead. At least one member of Iron Town is alive THE EMPEROR’S COURT All members of the Corrupted are dead. And Emperor’s Court numbers are equal to or greater than the combined number of Iron Town and Wolf Clan members THE CORRUPTED All members of the Emperor’s Faction and all members of Iron Town are dead. At least one member of the Corrupted is alive THE UNKNOWN WANDERER The Motivations of the Wanderer are unknown

Additional Info Wound: Delayed block. The player will not be able to take actions the next night Poison: Delayed kill. The player will die at the end of the next night unless they are healed that next night Healed: Counters poison. Does not help anything else Vanilla: A role designation that has weakness to certain game mechanics. Night Power Priorities Blocking -> Protective -> Informative -> Recruitment -> Killing Win Tie-Breakers for potential exclusive wins Wanderer -> Corrupted -> Emperor -> Wolf Clan and Iron Town Tie Rules If 4 or more people are tied at twilight the game descends into madness and everyone loses Otherwise at most one person dies to each day kill

General Rules:

-There is hidden information in this game

-You may not edit or delete any posts

-You may not post screenshots from any private chat

-No game-related talk in the thread after twilight and please attempt to make at least three posts per day

-Role playing is welcome but is not required. However please do not pick characters from the movie. (Things from other Miyazaki works is fine)

-Be Kind. Critique arguments not players. Be accepting of various play styles. And for yourselves remember that this is an incredibly difficult game to play, everyone will make mistakes, and to focus on and be proud of your successes.

Link to Official Vote Tracker: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1TShT7mjXEoEFLBIhSCAPvb5T7XSPJQh2Z06qapCp0Cs/edit#gid=0

Players Alive BeingGreen Hoho/Stars Jake Jam+Lutair (Hydra) Lamb MSD Narrow Shelter Side Raven Wasp, Catherine and Kimberly Dead Blip: Citizen of Iron Town (Day 1) LouieBlue: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 1) Cork: Child of Moro (Day 2) Queequeg: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 2) Lindsay: The Emperor (Day 3) Greenwitch: San (Night 3) Copy: Citizen of Iron Town (Day 3)

Twilight will be on Sunday November 5th at 5:00pm East Coast, 2:00 pm West Coast, 10:00pm British Time

As of the Start of Day 4 there are currently

1: Unknown Wanderer

1: Corrupted

3: Emperor’s Court

2: Wolf Clan

4: Iron Town

