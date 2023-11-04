30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 4: Stoners & Slackers

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of stoners and slackers when it comes to pop culture characters that are at all levels. What was your earliest experience with a character like that and which ones still make you laugh or are enjoyable all these years later? Which ones haven’t aged well?

Bonus question: Which character would you want to either see get high or get high with?

