Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND, 2023:

All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Christmas Cookie Challenge Season Premiere (Food)

Cigarette Girl (Netflix)

Higuita: The Path Of The Scorpion (Netflix)

Kingdom Business Season Premiere (BET+)

My Christmas Guide (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Onimusha Series Premiere (Netflix)

SEAL Team Season Five Premiere (CBS)

Unicorn Academy Series Premiere (Netflix)



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, 2023:

Blue Eye Samurai Series Premiere (Netflix)

Cigarette Girl Series Premiere (Netflix)

Daily Dose Of Sunshine Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ferry: The Series (Netflix)

Fingernails (Apple TV+)

Flipping For Christmas (Hallmark)

How To Fall In Love By The Holidays (The Roku Channel)

Invincible Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

NYAD (Netflix)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Selling Sunset Season Premiere (Netflix)

Sly (Netflix)

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Disney+)

The Wall Season Premiere (NBC)



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH, 2023:

A Dash Of Christmas (Great American Family)

Never Been Chris’d (Hallmark)

Planet III Earth (BBC America)

You’re Not Supposed To Be Here (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 2023:

Holiday Wars Season Premiere (Food)

JFK: One Night In America (NatGeo)

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Lost Women Of Highway 20 (Investigation Discovery)

Married To Medicine Season Premiere (Bravo)

Our Christmas Wedding (Great American Family)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season Premiere (Bravo)

The Santa Summit (Hallmark)



MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH, 2023:

Holiday Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

The Family Chantel: The Final Chapter Season Premiere (TLC)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH, 2023:

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food)

Tatort: Vienna Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2023:

Culprits (Criminales) Series Premiere (Disney+)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel Series Premiere (Magnolia)

The Buccaneers Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Vigilante Series Premiere (Disney+)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...