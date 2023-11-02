A Weekly Music Thread Most Vulgar

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Ornery Ballsack:

What are the most vulgar or problematic songs that you like?

A word of warning: This week’s discussion prompt does NOT give anyone, under any circumstances, a free pass to post words that are prohibited by the guidelines of this site. If you find yourself incapable of explaining why a song is “vulgar” or “problematic” without resorting to posting words that are racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or violate our well-established site rules in some other way, then either rethink your post or just refrain from posting it. Furthermore, if you decide to post a link to a song that might be considered vulgar or problematic, PLEASE provide a Content Warning (CW) along with the linked song out of consideration for anyone who might be unfamiliar with it so they’ll be less likely to be caught off guard.

If the “warning” above seems excessive, it is because the last time we discussed “problematic favorites”, it led to the one and (to date) only time in Weekly Music Thread history that mod intervention was required and posts had to be deleted (which is why I’ve put off revisiting this topic even though it was suggested almost exactly a year ago). However, I feel that it is a topic worth discussing, and that the community here is respectful enough to discuss this topic while also keeping site guidelines and the feelings of other posters into account; hopefully I will not be proven wrong!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...