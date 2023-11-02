Comic Book Chat – X-Men The Animated Series

Good afternoon and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

I was looking around Target this past Tuesday when I can across X-Men ’97 action figures. The only two on the rack were Gambit and Magneto. It got me thinking of the original cartoon and I figured it would be this week’s discussion.

I remember watching the X-Men Animated Series religiously and it ranks high on my list of cartoons. I think my favorite season was the one that featured the adaptation of the Dark Phoenix Saga. X-Men Last Stand and Dark Phoenix don’t hold a candle to it.

What episode/episodes were your favorite?

Are you looking forward to X-Men ’97 and what are you hoping to see once it hits the airwaves/streaming?

What would you have liked to seen adapted on the cartoon?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Sorry for getting the theme song stuck in your head.

