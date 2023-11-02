Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 74

Group 72 Results 72.73% Rockman X Dive Summer treasure hunt 54.55% Redout 2 Endless horizons 54.55% Deathloop Anonymous (Aleksis Dorsey) 54.55% Moonpong Your Own Personal Remy 45.45% Cotton Reboot Stage 3 45.45% Toree 3D Sea mamas harbor/windy ocean (original) 45.45% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Befriending Spirits 45.45% Death’s Door Mushroom Dungeon 36.36% New Pokémon Snap Welcome to L.E.N.S.! 36.36% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Metronome Style Shop (Game Corner) 36.36% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 怪物 [Remixed by Nhato feat. ricono] 36.36% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Festival of the Hunt 36.36% A3! MIRAILIGHT [R・O・N; Vocals: Shunsuke Takeuchi] 36.36% Rockman X Dive Shooting star ver. SF2 36.36% Deltarune Chapter 2 Spamton 27.27% NEO: The World Ends with You Someday -NEO MIX_ 27.27% Sonic Frontiers Quest: The Best Defense 27.27% Chained Echoes A Promise Made Long, Long Ago 27.27% Triangle Strategy Indomitable 18.18% Cotton Reboot Staff roll 18.18% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident ぐだふわエブリデー [Remixed by Xceon feat. Marcia(幽閉サテライト)] 9.09% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Aqua Star 9.09% Solar Ash Cradle of Time 0.00% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Super Bean’s Theme Remember The Fallen 41.67% King Of Fighters XV Follow Me! 41.67% Toree 2 Pyro Palace 41.67% Rockman X Dive Super electromagnetic lab 41.67% Shotgun King Get Pawned 41.67% Spark The Electric Jester 3 Stratoria interstellar 41.67% Super Mario 64 (NSO) Bowser’s Theme 41.67% Airport CEO Coast to Coast 41.67% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Left to Bloom 36.36% New Pokémon Snap Welcome to L.E.N.S.! 36.36% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Metronome Style Shop (Game Corner) 36.36% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 怪物 [Remixed by Nhato feat. ricono] 36.36% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Festival of the Hunt 36.36% A3! MIRAILIGHT [R・O・N; Vocals: Shunsuke Takeuchi] 36.36% Rockman X Dive Shooting star ver. SF2 36.36% Deltarune Chapter 2 Spamton 27.27% NEO: The World Ends with You Someday -NEO MIX_ 27.27% Sonic Frontiers Quest: The Best Defense 27.27% Chained Echoes A Promise Made Long, Long Ago 27.27% Triangle Strategy Indomitable 18.18% Cotton Reboot Staff roll 18.18% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident ぐだふわエブリデー [Remixed by Xceon feat. Marcia(幽閉サテライト)] 9.09% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Aqua Star 9.09% Solar Ash Cradle of Time 0.00% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Super Bean’s Theme Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Sunday, November 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 74 is open until Sunday, November 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

