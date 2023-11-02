Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 74

Group 72 Results
|72.73%
|Rockman X Dive
|Summer treasure hunt
|54.55%
|Redout 2
|Endless horizons
|54.55%
|Deathloop
|Anonymous (Aleksis Dorsey)
|54.55%
|Moonpong
|Your Own Personal Remy
|45.45%
|Cotton Reboot
|Stage 3
|45.45%
|Toree 3D
|Sea mamas harbor/windy ocean (original)
|45.45%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Befriending Spirits
|45.45%
|Death’s Door
|Mushroom Dungeon
|36.36%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Welcome to L.E.N.S.!
|36.36%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Metronome Style Shop (Game Corner)
|36.36%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|怪物 [Remixed by Nhato feat. ricono]
|36.36%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Festival of the Hunt
|36.36%
|A3!
|MIRAILIGHT [R・O・N; Vocals: Shunsuke Takeuchi]
|36.36%
|Rockman X Dive
|Shooting star ver. SF2
|36.36%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|Spamton
|27.27%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Someday -NEO MIX_
|27.27%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Quest: The Best Defense
|27.27%
|Chained Echoes
|A Promise Made Long, Long Ago
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|Indomitable
|18.18%
|Cotton Reboot
|Staff roll
|18.18%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|ぐだふわエブリデー [Remixed by Xceon feat. Marcia(幽閉サテライト)]
|9.09%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Aqua Star
|9.09%
|Solar Ash
|Cradle of Time
|0.00%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Super Bean’s Theme
Remember The Fallen
|41.67%
|King Of Fighters XV
|Follow Me!
|41.67%
|Toree 2
|Pyro Palace
|41.67%
|Rockman X Dive
|Super electromagnetic lab
|41.67%
|Shotgun King
|Get Pawned
|41.67%
|Spark The Electric Jester 3
|Stratoria interstellar
|41.67%
|Super Mario 64 (NSO)
|Bowser’s Theme
|41.67%
|Airport CEO
|Coast to Coast
|41.67%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|Left to Bloom
|36.36%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Welcome to L.E.N.S.!
|36.36%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Metronome Style Shop (Game Corner)
|36.36%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|怪物 [Remixed by Nhato feat. ricono]
|36.36%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Festival of the Hunt
|36.36%
|A3!
|MIRAILIGHT [R・O・N; Vocals: Shunsuke Takeuchi]
|36.36%
|Rockman X Dive
|Shooting star ver. SF2
|36.36%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|Spamton
|27.27%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Someday -NEO MIX_
|27.27%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Quest: The Best Defense
|27.27%
|Chained Echoes
|A Promise Made Long, Long Ago
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|Indomitable
|18.18%
|Cotton Reboot
|Staff roll
|18.18%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|ぐだふわエブリデー [Remixed by Xceon feat. Marcia(幽閉サテライト)]
|9.09%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Aqua Star
|9.09%
|Solar Ash
|Cradle of Time
|0.00%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Super Bean’s Theme
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Sunday, November 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 74 is open until Sunday, November 5th at 10:00PM Pacific