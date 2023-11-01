November 2023 TV Preview

CBS

NCIS: Sydney

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Starring: Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, William McInnes

Quick Thoughts: So…is it that so many Navy service members get murdered in Australia that we had to open a branch out there? Also NCIS keeps snapping up Spartacus cast members and I don’t love that.

Premieres November 14th

A&E

Legends of the Fork

In each half-hour episode, Legends of the Fork hits the road with Valastro like never before as he visits iconic restaurants across the country to speak with their chefs, taste their cuisine, and discover the secrets to their success. From Los Angeles to Nashville to local New Jersey favorites, Buddy is out to see, hear, and taste the stories, histories, legacies, and flavors of America’s iconic restaurants. Buddy explores how these historic eateries offer diners an astonishing panorama of the country’s social, cultural, and demographic history, as well as its culinary traditions.

Premieres November 11th

BBC

Planet Earth III

Join Sir David Attenborough on an incredible journey through the ever-changing habitats of our world.

Premieres November 4th

National Geographic

JFK: One Day in America

To commemorate six decades since the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, the critically acclaimed franchise One Day in America returns with its second installment, JFK: One Day in America. The three-part series produces a comprehensive account of that tragic moment in American history and the ripples that followed.

Premieres November 5th (also on Hulu & Disney+)

History

Kennedy

Narrated by Peter Coyote, the 3-night event chronicles the remarkable life, enduring legacy, and ambitious leadership of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. The story unfolds through a cinematic library of archival materials and over 70 new interviews from those well-versed in JFK’s history including his niece Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, comedian and long-time member of the JFK Library Foundation’s Board of Directors Conan O’Brien, actor Bruce Greenwood who previously portrayed Kennedy in film, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eileen McNamara.

Quick Thoughts: For whatever reason, I am curious to see Conan O’Brien’s take on the absolute nightmare that was Joseph P. Kennedy.

Premieres November 18th

Showtime

The Curse

The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.

Starring: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, Constance Schulman, Corbin Bernsen

Premieres November 12th

MGM+

Beacon 23

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster, a government agent, and Halan, a stoic ex-military man, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

Starring: Lena Headey, Stephan James

Premieres November 12th

Peacock

Love Island Games

Set in Fiji, the first season of Love Island Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games.

Starring: Maya Jama, Aurelia Lamprecht, Callum Hole, Carrington Rodriguez, Cely Vazquez, Courtney Boerner, Curtis Prichard, Deb Chubb, Eyal Booker, Georgia Steel, Imani Wheeler, Jack Fowler, Jessica Losurdo, Johnny Middlebrooks, Justine Ndiba, Kyra Green, Liberty Poole, Lisa Celander, Megan Barton-Hanson, Mike Boateng, Mitch Hibberd, Ray Gantt, Scott van-der-Sluis, Steph Blackos, Tina Provis, Toby Aromolaran, Zeta Morrison

Quick Thoughts: These people have all been on at least one iteration before so here is a little primer:

Scott is a Welsh goalkeeper (Chaotic Neutral) who left Shelbourne F.C. to spend most of 2023 in different versions of Love Island. Rumor has it that his paycheck for going on these shows is bigger than the prize money the winners of his first season got.

Callum is a Welsh fuckboi (Chaotic Evil) who was on Love Island Australia. He learned new words in his sex villa. Like misogynistic. Because people were like “you are misogynistic, Callum” and then had to explain what that meant.

Jessica was on Callum’s season. She and her partner on the show broke up once it was over because he couldn’t be bothered to drive a half hour to her house.

Liberty from Original Flavor Love Island is a ray of sunshine who deserves love and not a weirdo who only wants to be with her because she is popular and has nice feet.

Eyal could have been Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s son in law but he’s not and now he’s back on Love Island. Eyal did weirdly start a feud between his ex Megan and Scott Disick. Megan is also on Love Island Games. Peacock is messy as hell for putting them in the same sex villa. Speaking of which…

At least 6 of these people (Mitch & Tina, Cely & Johnny, Megan & Eyal) were coupled up on their seasons. This will be Mitch and Tina’s third time on Love Island together. The last time, producers did not tell either of them that the other was there and Mitch cried.

Curtis…what do you say about Curtis? He’s so manly. You just want him to teach you how to dance. That’s a reference none of you are going to get but I’m quite tired so in it goes.

Premieres November 1st

Apple TV+

The Buccanneers

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

Starring: Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, Mia Threapleton, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Barney Fishwick

Quick Thoughts: LOVE the cast (Josie Totah should have gotten an Emmy for Saved by the Bell). And while we love a manuscript that was left unfinished because the author died becoming a tv show, we would very much like a showrunner to go crazy with the additions one day. Add some werewolves or something.

Premieres November 8th

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Starring: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski

Premieres November 17th

Amazon Prime

007: Road to a Million

9 pairs of everyday people scramble over rugged terrain, attempt stomach-churning challenges and answer questions for a chance to win up to £1 million each. Meanwhile, Brian Cox calls the shots as The Controller. Will they rise to the challenge, or fold like a pack of cards in this true test of intelligence, endurance and heroism.

Quick Thoughts: I miss The Mole.

Premieres November 10th

Hulu

Black Cake

In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

Starring: Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, Glynn Turman

Premieres November 1st

A Murder at the End of the World

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Starring: Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, Neal Huff

Quick Thoughts: Just sitting here…forever haunted by the way The OA was cancelled on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers, just ready to dive into another Brit Marling/Zal Batmanglij mindfuck.

Premieres November 14th

Brawn: the Impossible Formula 1 Story

Witness one of the most incredible sagas in Formula 1 history, the story of Brawn GP. Starring and hosted by Keanu Reeves, this gripping four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends and highlights the drama, both on and off the track. In 2008, Honda’s racing team fell into administration, and in an unprecedented first for the sport, their rivals united and returned the team to the racetrack. With Ross Brawn at the helm and the team rebranded as Brawn GP, all was well — until they realized they had inadvertently created a fierce competitor.

Premieres November 15th

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz, hip-hop legend and car collector, and his son Nasir Dean visit places where cars are loved. The two try to investigate the region-specific car culture and bring car clubs together.

Premieres November 16th

Faraway Downs

The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney, plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah, a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government’s draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

Quick Thoughts: I guess this is Baz Luhrmann’s director’s cut of Australia but it’s a tv show now? That’s one way to do it, I suppose.

Premieres November 26th

Disney+

The Artful Dodger

An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, from soirées to street violence, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love with a twist.

Starring: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Albert Latailakepa

Premieres November 29th (also on Hulu)

Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.

Starring: David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid

Premieres November 5th

De La Calle

During the course of the series, award-winning journalist Nick Barili unites Latino urban music from the U.S. to Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain and beyond. The series takes a journey into the Latine diaspora to explore and map the evolution of Urbano music and cultures that ignited the musical revolution of Rap, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia and other sounds that influence music and culture worldwide. From perreo to political issues to the stories of rebellion, Barili engages with musicians, cultural icons and fascinating characters who will reveal the story of Urbano music, its history and its significance today.

Premieres November 7th

Colin From Accounts

Colin From Accounts is centered on Ashley and Gordon, two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a nipple flash, a car accident and an injured dog.

Starring: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall, Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Tai Hara

Premieres November 9th

Freevee

Twin Love

Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses, creating identical casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters – some for the first time ever – will they pursue identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?

Premieres November 17th

Netflix

Mysteries of the Faith

With unprecedented access to holy sites across the world, Mysteries of the Faith explores the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures. From the Crown of Thorns to the iconic Holy Grail, these cherished relics have inspired millions for centuries. Steeped in myth and legend, and credited with miracles, they have shaped human history. Now, for the first time, global audiences can witness the hidden power and evolving mystique of these sacred objects as never before.

Premieres November 1st

All the Light We Cannot See

In this epic limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, a blind French girl and a young German soldier’s paths collide during WWII.

Starring: Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey

Premieres November 2nd

Cigarette Girl

Racing against the time, Lebas must find Dasiyah, an important figure to his father in the past. Accompanied by Arum, Lebas discovers a story full of intrigue in his family’s cigarette industry in the 1960s.

Starring: Dian Sastrowardoyo, Ario Bayu, Putri Marino, Arya Saloka

Premieres November 2nd

Onimusha

Directed by Takashi Miike, this ambitious series will focus on Miyamoto Musashi, who is modeled after Toshiro Mifune, the Japanese film icon known around the globe. This is the beginning of an intense series full of realistic action in which Musashi’s blade slices through evil as he traverses a land plagued by poverty.

Starring: Akio Otsuka, Hochu Otsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Makoto Furukawa, Aya Yamane, Ryohei Kimura, Toshihiko Seki

Premieres November 2nd

Unicorn Academy

When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.

Premieres November 2nd

Blue Eye Samurai

Driven by a dream of revenge against those who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan, a young warrior cuts a bloody path toward her destiny.

Starring: Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., Mark Dacascos

Premieres November 3rd

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Determined to provide a ray of light for those under her care, a young nurse navigates the world of mental health and the diverse stories surrounding it.

Starring: Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Jung-eun

Premieres November 3rd

Ferry: The Series

Before Undercover’s Ferry Bouman became a notorious drug lord, he had to rise from obscurity by ascending the ranks of Brabant’s criminal underbelly.

Starring: Frank Lammers, Elise Schaap, Raymond Thiry, Kevin Janssens, Huub Smit, Tim Haars, Yannick van de Velde, Tygo Gernandt, Koen de Graeve

Premieres November 3rd

Escaping Twin Flames

A couple built a spiritual business to help people find true love. Now, former followers are sharing their disturbing practices in this docuseries.

Premieres November 8th

Robbie Williams

After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

Premieres November 8th

Akuma Kun

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries.

Starring: Yuki Kaji, Toshio Furukawa, Ryoko Shiraishi, Yumiri Hanamori, Ai Fairouz, Yukiyo Fujii, Yuko Mita

Premieres November 9th

At the Moment

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

Starring: Gingle Wang, Wu Kang-ren, Ruby Lin, Alyssa Chia, Dee Hsu, Austin Lin, Esther Liu, Huang Lu Tzu-yin (Lulu), Tseng Jing-hua, Vivian Sung, Puff Kuo, Kelly Lin, Derek Chang, Terrance Lau Chun-him, Shiou Chieh-kai, Berant Zhu, Nash Zhang, Nikki Hsieh, Johnny Yang, JC Lin

Premieres November 10th

CoComelon Lane

Join your favorite CoComelon characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.

Premieres November 17th

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong

Premieres November 17th

Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix is bringing the global phenomenon Squid Game to life with the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge. With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.

Premieres November 22nd

A Nearly Normal Family

The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they’re willing to make desperate moves to protect one another.

Starring: Alexandra Tyrefors, Lo Kauppi, Björn Bengtsson, Christian Fandango Sundgren, Melisa Ferhatovic, Håkan Bengtsson.

Premieres November 24th

Obliterated

Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

Starring: Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, Eugene Kim, Carl Lumbly, David Costabile, Lindsey Kraft, Costa Ronin, Tobias Jelinek, Minnie Mills

Premieres November 30th

