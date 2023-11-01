Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 73

Group 71 Results
|72.73%
|Bowser’s Fury
|Plessie
|63.64%
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|N Tropy
|63.64%
|Natsuki Chronicles
|Fallen Maroon (stage 10)
|54.55%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Temple of God
|54.55%
|Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter
|Temple Tumble
|54.55%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Danger on the Discount Line ~ Vs. Benedict Express
|54.55%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Battle (Voiced)
|54.55%
|Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
|Pokemon League Interview
|54.55%
|Toree Genesis
|Tropical processing
|45.45%
|Genshin Impact
|Surasthana Fantasia
|45.45%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Stalfos
|45.45%
|Anonymous;Code
|HER MEMORY
|45.45%
|Melatonin
|Indulgence
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Ruler or Loser (Long Version) [Maozon feat. Nadia]
|45.45%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Chururira Chururira Daddadda! | Wonderlands×Showtime
|36.36%
|Frogun
|Snow Mountain
|36.36%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|We’re Back
|36.36%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Forgo’s Treasures
|36.36%
|The Wild at Heart
|Edge of the Woods
|27.27%
|Psychonauts 2
|Dr. Lobato’s Interior Sneak
|27.27%
|Echoes of Mana
|A Pleasant Place Called Potos
|18.18%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|The Wyrm
|18.18%
|Solar Ash
|The Admiral
|9.09%
|Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal”
|Water 2
Remember The Fallen
|41.67%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Bulbel – Piano Edit
|41.67%
|Chocobo GP
|Over the oval
|41.67%
|Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO)
|Bein’ Friends
|41.67%
|Peace, Death! 2
|The union
|41.67%
|Mega Man: The Power Fighters
|Stone Man
|41.67%
|A Memoir Blue
|Is it Cold?
|41.67%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Fly to the Sky Shards
|41.67%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Scott pilgrim anthem
|41.67%
|Vampire Survivors
|Reincarnated echoes
|41.67%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|HEARTACHE (Original Mix) [BEMANI Sound Team “HuΣeR” feat.ゆきまめ]
|41.67%
|Fire Emblem Three Hopes
|Tearing through Heaven (Inferno)
|41.67%
|Far: Changing Tides
|A New Dusk
|41.67%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Techno man
|41.67%
|Melty Blood: Type Lumina
|Stage Catacombs
|41.67%
|Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void
|Having Fallen, It Was Blood
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday, November 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday, November 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific