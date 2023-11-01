Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 73

Group 71 Results 72.73% Bowser’s Fury Plessie 63.64% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! N Tropy 63.64% Natsuki Chronicles Fallen Maroon (stage 10) 54.55% Shin Megami Tensei V Temple of God 54.55% Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter Temple Tumble 54.55% Sonic and the Fallen Star Danger on the Discount Line ~ Vs. Benedict Express 54.55% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Battle (Voiced) 54.55% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Pokemon League Interview 54.55% Toree Genesis Tropical processing 45.45% Genshin Impact Surasthana Fantasia 45.45% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Stalfos 45.45% Anonymous;Code HER MEMORY 45.45% Melatonin Indulgence 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Ruler or Loser (Long Version) [Maozon feat. Nadia] 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Chururira Chururira Daddadda! | Wonderlands×Showtime 36.36% Frogun Snow Mountain 36.36% Chunithm NEW!! We’re Back 36.36% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Forgo’s Treasures 36.36% The Wild at Heart Edge of the Woods 27.27% Psychonauts 2 Dr. Lobato’s Interior Sneak 27.27% Echoes of Mana A Pleasant Place Called Potos 18.18% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood The Wyrm 18.18% Solar Ash The Admiral 9.09% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Water 2 Remember The Fallen 41.67% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Bulbel – Piano Edit 41.67% Chocobo GP Over the oval 41.67% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Bein’ Friends 41.67% Peace, Death! 2 The union 41.67% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Stone Man 41.67% A Memoir Blue Is it Cold? 41.67% Lila’s Sky Ark Fly to the Sky Shards 41.67% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Scott pilgrim anthem 41.67% Vampire Survivors Reincarnated echoes 41.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour HEARTACHE (Original Mix) [BEMANI Sound Team “HuΣeR” feat.ゆきまめ] 41.67% Fire Emblem Three Hopes Tearing through Heaven (Inferno) 41.67% Far: Changing Tides A New Dusk 41.67% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Techno man 41.67% Melty Blood: Type Lumina Stage Catacombs 41.67% Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void Having Fallen, It Was Blood 36.36% Frogun Snow Mountain 36.36% Chunithm NEW!! We’re Back 36.36% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Forgo’s Treasures 36.36% The Wild at Heart Edge of the Woods 27.27% Psychonauts 2 Dr. Lobato’s Interior Sneak 27.27% Echoes of Mana A Pleasant Place Called Potos 18.18% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood The Wyrm 18.18% Solar Ash The Admiral 9.09% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Water 2 Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday, November 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday, November 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

