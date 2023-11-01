Marvin Gaye Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” (36) vs. “The Star-Spangled Banner (Live At NBA All-Star Game, 1983)” (2)

Match 2: “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” (29) vs. “Wholy Holy” (1)

Match 3: “What’s Going On” (34) vs. “Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky)” (4)

Match 4: “Trouble Man” (19) vs. “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” (18) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 5: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (20) vs. “You’re All I Need to Get By” (16)

Match 6: “Let’s Get It On” (27) vs. “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” (11)

Match 7: “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (33) vs. “When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You” (2)

Match 8: “Sexual Healing” (24) vs. “It Takes Two” (13)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” (18) against “Trouble Man” (19), also the song with the least votes to proceed to the next round.

Biggest beatdowns – “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” (36) beat “The Star-Spangled Banner (Live At NBA All-Star Game, 1984)” (2)(!) by a whopping 34 votes.

Voting ends 3 November, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...