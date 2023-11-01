Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 1

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Dave Rapp, a writer from Valley Village, California;

Nancy Donehower, a retired college admission counselor from Portland, Oregon; and

Dana Hill, a stay-at-home mom from Thousand Oaks, California.

Jeopardy!

MEN & WOMEN OF SCIENCE // NAME THAT TUNESTER // GROOVY // BYE, GEORGE! // YEAH, WE WENT THERE // 6-SYLLABLE WORDS

DD1 – $1,200 – 6-SYLLABLE WORDS – Title for Sir Francis Drake, due to a specific feat he accomplished in 1580 (Dana added $3,000.)

Scores at first break: Dana $1,800, Nancy $1,400, Dave $3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Dana $5,000, Nancy $2,800, Dave $5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

A FISH CALLED… // RWANDA // MOVIE COMEDIES // GREEK GOD OUT, ROMAN GOD IN // I’M ON THE CASE // GO “OME”

DD2 – $2,000 – GREEK GOD OUT, ROMAN GOD IN – Most of the Greek myths for Athena were adopted by the Romans for this goddess whose temple was on Capitoline Hill (Dave dropped $5,000.)

DD3 – $800 – I’M ON THE CASE – Brush up on Earl Warren’s opinion for the 5-4 majority in 1966 on this man v. Arizona, regarding police questioning (Dave added $9,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into FJ: Dana $14,200, Nancy $8,400, Dave $18,400.

Final Jeopardy!

21st CENTURY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS – It was the first election since 1952 in which neither the incumbent president nor the incumbent vice president was a candidate

Only Dave was correct on FJ, adding $10,001 to advance with $28,401

Final scores: Dana $0, Nancy $6,400, Dave $28,401.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is circumnavigator? DD2 – Who is Minerva? DD3 – Who is Miranda? FJ – What is 2008? (Barack Obama & John McCain; the year or the names would be accepted.)

