Tuesday’s Politics threads shares her sources

I decided to share links to my primary sources for political/legal nerd news today. If y’all have some go-to’s, please share them!

First, I think I link to her substack daily. Joyce White Vance of the #SistersInLaw podcast. The podcast is great. I replaced Opening Arguments with these fine ladies and have not looked back. And Joyce in particular has become my fave from the show and not just because she shares cute pictures of her chickens. She also called Jenna Ellis’s guilty plea hours before it happened. Link to her substack here:

https://joycevance.substack.com/

Asha Rangappa is another of my leading sources for all things legal/political. She is on the It’s Complicated podcast with Renato Mariotti which I also listen to religiously. Link to her substack here:

https://asharangappa.substack.com/

I also look to the Kyles a lot. That would be Kyle Cheney and Kyle Griffin. Cheney works with Politico and Griffin works with MSNBC. I follow them on the Place-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Linked-To. They are great for breaking news from DC.

I follow Scott MacFarlane at CBS news. He’s up on all the Jan 6th trials. And again, I apologize for the screenshot I shared yesterday from the proceedings he was following.

Anna Bower from Lawfare and Anthony Michael Kreis (again, on the Bad Place) are my sources for everything to do with the GA RICO case.

I get my daily news from the Daily Beans (Mueller She Wrote) podcast. I also listen to her Clean-up on Aisle 45 (with Peter Strzok) and Jack (with former FBI Director Andy McCabe) podcasts. Clean-up is DOJ stuff, while Jack is all about the special counsel.

So there are my main sources. There are others. And I’m always looking for new ones. So drop your favorite journalists, substackers, podcasters, and whatever other sources you use frequently.

That’s it from me today. Keep it between the lines, folks. Have a great time tonight if you’re doing Halloween things! Share costume and decoration pics if you have them!!

