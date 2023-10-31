Avocado Spooky Movie Thread (10/31)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Happy Halloween! The movie thread falls on the spookiest of days this month. So grab your candy bowl and eat all the Snickers before the Trick or Treaters get here. Sit back on your couch. And turn on one of your scariest movies to get you in the mood.

In general, I typically don’t put on anything too gory around this time, going with more spooky than bloody. But you do you, my fiendish movie lovers.

Today’s bonus prompt: are you watching anything spooky tonight?

Something kid friendly?

Something scary?

Something a little silly?

Maybe a bit of all three? I’m saying you need to watch Coraline tonight.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...