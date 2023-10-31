Trick or Treat Day Thread (10/31)

Happy Halloween to those that celebrate!

Today’s Thread is dedicated to the 1986 rock and roll horror movie Trick or Treat.

I first saw this film at the Hollywood Theater in Dormont. The screening was attended by Joe Bob Briggs, who introduced the film and did a Q and A afterwards.

Trick or Treat stars Marc Price and Tony Fields with cameos by Ozzy Osborne and Gene Simmons. When heavy metal star Sammi Curr dies, he’s seemingly resurrected by his biggest fan Eddie Weinbauer. What seems like a miracle leads to menacing and malevolent events when the teens that bullies Eddie wind up dead. Can Eddie send Sammi back to the great beyond before it’s too late?

Fastaway provides a killer soundtrack to this cult classic, which is currently streaming on Screambox.

This one pairs nicely with Black Roses and Brainscan. It also pairs with Trick R Treat. A Sammi/Sam double feature!

I hope your Halloween is full of treats and nice surprises. Have a spookytacular day!

