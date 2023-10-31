The History Thread Prepares for Leave

Hello,

I planned to have one more Things That Are Not-type article this week for Halloween. Unfortunately, work has been extremely busy and tiring over the past few weeks, and looks to be for the coming future. I’m doing some research on my workplace’s history, along with other end of the year events. This means that most of my creative power is geared towards work.

So, I don’t have a lot of writing energy to spare at the moment. I suppose I could throw together small headers at the last minute, but I’d prefer to give The Avocado something better than that. I’m also planning an anime review column before the end of the year, which will likely take up a lot of the free time I do have.

So, I will be taking the month of November off from creating this thread. If anyone wishes to fill in while I’m gone, I am glad to temporarily hand the History Thread over. I will still comment and contribute to any discussions, if possible. See you around.

“I’m entrusted with the thoughts of the people of the past to preserve them for future generations. And now I realize the value of my work.” – Violet Evergarden

