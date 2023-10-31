Director Profile: Wes Craven

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Wes Craven.

Highly recommended: The Hills Have Eyes, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream

Recommended: The Last House on the Left, The Serpent and the Rainbow, The People Under the Stairs, New Nightmare, Red Eye

Worth a look: Swamp Thing, Scream 2, Music of the Heart, Père-Lachaise (segment from Paris, Je T’Aime), Scream 4

Not recommended: Deadly Blessing, The Hills Have Eyes Part II, Casebusters (non-film), Shocker, Scream 3, Cursed, My Soul to Take

Next week’s director is… Pedro Almodóvar!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...